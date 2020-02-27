Carlisle Police make arrest in child luring attempt

A Carlisle man faces multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor child luring charges stemming from a Sunday incident in the borough.

Yahbrii L. Greer, 35, was charged with four felony counts and six misdemeanor counts of child luring in connection with a Sunday evening incident.

Police said they began investigating the issue after parents of several minors reported that the children were approached by a man in the parking lot of the Carlisle Post Office on West Louther Street at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The minors said the man attempted to entice one of them to enter the vehicle by requesting assistance.

The man also offered money in return for help, but the minors ran away and reported it to their parents.

One of the minors was able to take a picture of the registration plate on the suspect vehicle, according to police, and that vehicle was discovered to be a heavily-tinted 2012 black Chevy Camaro.

Though the registered address for the vehicle was no longer accurate, police tracked it down to Greer who now lived in Carlisle.

Police located Greer and took him into custody at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police said several of the victims positively identified Greer out of a photo line-up.