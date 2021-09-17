Carlisle police looking for missing 71-year-old woman

Carlisle police are looking for a missing woman.

Susan Yeingst, 71, was last seen on Sept. 15 around 9 a.m. and was reported missing on Sept. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Yeingst often goes on walks around the borough, but did not return after her morning walk.

Yeingst is a bald, white woman with brown eyes. She's about five feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Yeingst has had operations on her legs and may be walking with a limp.

Anyone spotting Yeingst should contact the police department at (717) 243-5252.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.