Carlisle police looking for missing 71-year-old woman

Carlisle police are looking for a missing woman.
Susan Yeingst, 71, was last seen on Sept. 15 around 9 a.m. and was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Police said Yeingst often goes on walks around the borough, but did not return after her morning walk.
Yeingst is a bald, white woman with brown eyes. She's about five feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.
Yeingst has had operations on her legs and may be walking with a limp.
Anyone spotting Yeingst should contact the police department at (717) 243-5252.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
