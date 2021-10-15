Carlisle Police looking for man who broke a dozen windows in the borough

Carlisle police are looking for a man suspected of breaking about a dozen windows throughout the borough early Sunday morning.
Police said the damage was done between 2:30-3 a.m. Oct. 10 and caused thousands of dollars in damage to vehicle owners and local businesses.
In one instance, he entered a business and caused additional damage inside.
A video released by police shows the man walking up to a business and repeatedly banging on a door.
The man is described as 20-25 years old, wearing a black vest, black tight jeans and red Converse shoes.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 717-243-5252 option 3 or submit a tip at cumberland.crimewatchpa.com.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.