Carlisle Police looking for man who broke a dozen windows in the borough

Carlisle police are looking for a man suspected of breaking about a dozen windows throughout the borough early Sunday morning.

Police said the damage was done between 2:30-3 a.m. Oct. 10 and caused thousands of dollars in damage to vehicle owners and local businesses.

In one instance, he entered a business and caused additional damage inside.

A video released by police shows the man walking up to a business and repeatedly banging on a door.

The man is described as 20-25 years old, wearing a black vest, black tight jeans and red Converse shoes.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 717-243-5252 option 3 or submit a tip at cumberland.crimewatchpa.com.

