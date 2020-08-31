Carlisle police looking for information on fatal crash Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police are asking for people who may have witnessed a Friday evening car crash in the borough to tell them what they saw.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Noble Boulevard at 6 p.m. Friday. Two people were trapped in the wreckage and were extricated by fire and EMS personnel, according to a post to the department's Facebook page Saturday.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was taken to Hershey Medical Center due to the extent of her injuries. She later died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Police noted that numerous other vehicles were in the area at the time of the crash and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch website at https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/carlislepd/submit-tip.

