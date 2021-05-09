 Skip to main content
Carlisle Police look to identify man they say defecated in parking garage
Carlisle Police look to identify man they say defecated in parking garage

Carlisle suspect

Carlisle Police are looking for this man who they say defecated in a stairwell in the Pomfret Street parking garage on May 5.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.

Police said a man entered the parking garage on West Pomfret Street on Wednesday, and upon reaching the fifth floor, he defecated in the stairwell. The man then left the parking garage.

Police said employees had to clean up the feces the following day.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his identity to contact them at 717-243-5252.

