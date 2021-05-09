Carlisle Police look to identify man they say defecated in parking garage

Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.

Police said a man entered the parking garage on West Pomfret Street on Wednesday, and upon reaching the fifth floor, he defecated in the stairwell. The man then left the parking garage.

Police said employees had to clean up the feces the following day.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his identity to contact them at 717-243-5252.