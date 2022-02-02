 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlisle Police look for woman who allegedly stole cash left at self-checkout

  • 0
Carlisle money theft

Carlisle Police are looking for these two people in connection with the theft of money left at a self-checkout register at Walmart on Jan. 9.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking to identify a woman and her "male associate" after she allegedly stole cash left at a self-checkout register at Walmart in early January.

Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating the theft of stolen cash and released a surveillance photo of two persons of interest.

Police said a woman reported that she had withdrawn cash from a self-checkout register when making payment with her debit card, but there was a technical problem with the disbursement of the cash, delaying the action slightly. The woman said she missed seeing the cash being dispensed by the register as she was walking away, according to police.

Police said another woman was then seen taking the cash just moments after the victim walked away.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man or woman pictured in surveillance to contact them at 717-243-5252.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Domino's will pay you to pick up your pizza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News