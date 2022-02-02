Carlisle Police look for woman who allegedly stole cash left at self-checkout

Carlisle Police are looking to identify a woman and her "male associate" after she allegedly stole cash left at a self-checkout register at Walmart in early January.

Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating the theft of stolen cash and released a surveillance photo of two persons of interest.

Police said a woman reported that she had withdrawn cash from a self-checkout register when making payment with her debit card, but there was a technical problem with the disbursement of the cash, delaying the action slightly. The woman said she missed seeing the cash being dispensed by the register as she was walking away, according to police.

Police said another woman was then seen taking the cash just moments after the victim walked away.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man or woman pictured in surveillance to contact them at 717-243-5252.