Carlisle Police are looking for two people and have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a robbery Monday afternoon.

Police said a victim reported leaving a convenience store at North Pitt Street and West Louther Street when he was "aggressively" approached by three Black juveniles, with one of them attempting to take his backpack.

The three stole the victim's green bicycle, according to police.

Police were able to track down a 17-year-old a short time later, and the teen was found in possession of a controlled substance. Police said they have filed charges against the juvenile for robbery, possession with intent to deliver and theft.

Police are still looking for the other two and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.