Carlisle Police look for juvenile accused of punching, kicking a boy in LeTort Park Tuesday
Carlisle Police look for juvenile accused of punching, kicking a boy in LeTort Park Tuesday

Carlisle Police are looking for this juvenile boy who they say assaulted another boy at LeTort Park on May 5.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police are looking to identity a juvenile who punched and kicked another boy at LeTort Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report and video of a juvenile who assaulted another boy by punching him and kicking him in the head, causing injury, at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the park.

Police ask for public assistance in identifying the assailant, and ask for people with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.

