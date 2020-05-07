Carlisle Police look for juvenile accused of punching, kicking a boy in LeTort Park Tuesday

Carlisle Police are looking to identity a juvenile who punched and kicked another boy at LeTort Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they received a report and video of a juvenile who assaulted another boy by punching him and kicking him in the head, causing injury, at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the park.
Police ask for public assistance in identifying the assailant, and ask for people with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.
