Carlisle Police look for juvenile accused of punching, kicking a boy in LeTort Park Tuesday

Carlisle Police are looking to identity a juvenile who punched and kicked another boy at LeTort Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report and video of a juvenile who assaulted another boy by punching him and kicking him in the head, causing injury, at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the park.

Police ask for public assistance in identifying the assailant, and ask for people with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.