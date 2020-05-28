Carlisle police investigating shots fired incident from Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police reported this week that they are investigating reports of shots fired in the borough during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of North East Street at 12:49 a.m. May 23 for shots fired reports.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the area, and police located several bullet casings beside one of the residences.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.