Carlisle police investigating shots fired at Pitt and E streets Thursday night

Carlisle police are investigating gunfire from one vehicle at another after an incident at the intersection of North Pitt and E streets on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators had closed down roads in a one-block radius around 5 p.m. Thursday. No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, although a vehicle sustained gunshot damage, Carlisle Police Department Sgt. W. David Miller said.

Preliminary details indicate a confrontation occurred at the intersection, resulting in the occupant or occupants of one vehicle shooting at the other vehicle while both were in motion, Miller said.

The vehicles subsequently scattered, but the person whose vehicle was fired upon returned to the scene, Miller said.

Anyone with information about the incident, particularly any nearby residents who may have home security cameras, is asked to contact Miller at 717-243-5252 or wmiller@carlislepa.org.

