Carlisle Police are investigating two separate but “similar” incidents of public indecent exposure they say occurred Tuesday afternoon.
In the first incident, a victim told officers that a black man had exposed himself at 3:26 p.m. on Clay Street near Hamilton Elementary School. He was driving a white Dodge Dart and continued on Clay Street toward Hamilton Street.
About two hours later, a black man allegedly called a different victim over to his white sedan on Hamilton Street, police said. That person refused to go to the car but saw the man outside the car with his pants down, exposing himself.
His car was last seen on Hamilton Street, possibly heading toward Clay Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252, option 3.