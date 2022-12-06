Carlisle Police investigate possible child luring attempt

Carlisle Police said they are investigating a report of a possible child luring attempt in the area of Factory Street and C Street around 6:31 a.m. in the borough Monday.
Police said the vehicle was described as a small green pickup truck. The driver was described as a white man, possibly in his 30s.
Anyone with information about the incident or who saw a vehicle in the area is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.
Jeff Pratt
Editor
Jeff Pratt is the Executive Editor at The Sentinel.
