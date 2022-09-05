Carlisle police investigate assault in borough Thursday night

Carlisle Police said they are investigating an assault that took place Thursday night in the area of North Pitt and West North streets in the borough.

Police were called to that location around 9:40 p.m. and said they found a male in his 30s who said he was assaulted and had suffered injuries to his face.

Police have said in their news release that this incident is not related to a shooting incident that took place near Memorial Park Thursday around the same time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at (717)243-5252.