 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Carlisle police investigate assault in borough Thursday night

  • 0
Carlisle Police Department 3

The Carlisle Police Department is located at 240 Lincoln St.

 Maddie Seiler

Carlisle Police said they are investigating an assault that took place Thursday night in the area of North Pitt and West North streets in the borough.

Police were called to that location around 9:40 p.m. and said they found a male in his 30s who said he was assaulted and had suffered injuries to his face.

Police have said in their news release that this incident is not related to a shooting incident that took place near Memorial Park Thursday around the same time.

Thursday evening shooting near Carlisle park leaves one person injured

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at (717)243-5252.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes a crash in Penn Township, and a motorcyclist throwing an object on a highway, striking the windshield of a vehicle on I-83.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A timelapse look at B Street and North College Street roundabout construction in Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News