Carlisle police investigate arson Wednesday at hotel under construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police are investigating a Wednesday morning fire at the Homewood Suites hotel in Carlisle as an arson.

Police said the fire was discovered at the hotel, which is currently under construction at 50 Spring Rd., at 7:11 a.m.

Carlisle police and fire department investigations showed the fire started in an unfinished fitness room. There was no electric or utilities to the room.

Further investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, police said.

There were no injuries during the fire and damage was estimated at $10,000.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Thomas Dolan, Jr., at 717-240-6621 or email tdolan@carlislepa.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.