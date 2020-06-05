You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle police investigate arson fire Wednesday at hotel under construction
Carlisle police investigate arson fire Wednesday at hotel under construction

Homewood Suites Construction 1

Construction has begun on the new Homewood Suites Hotel along Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle, at the site of the former Masland/IAC site.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle Police are investigating a Wednesday morning fire at the Homewood Suites hotel as an arson.

Police said the fire was discovered at the hotel, which is currently under constructon at 50 Spring Rd., at 7:11 a.m.

Carlisle police and fire department investigations showed the fire started in an unfinished fitness room. There was no electric or utilities to the room.

Further investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, police said.

There were no injuries during the fire and damage was estimated at $10,000.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Thomas Dolan, Jr., at 717-240-6621 or email tdolan@carlislepa.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

