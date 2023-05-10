Carlisle Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on East High Street that occurred last week.

Police said a man with a pistol entered the store at about 10 p.m. May 4 and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk handed over the money, and the man ran north into the Weis Markets parking lot.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Police said the man is described as Black, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. The man was dressed in black clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Thomas Dolan at 717-240-6621 or email tdolan@carlislepa.org.