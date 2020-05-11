Carlisle police identify juvenile assault suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle Police have identified the juvenile who is accused of injuring another boy May 5 in LeTort Park by punching and kicking the victim in the head.

Police said Monday a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment will be filed against the youth through Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.

Two additional juveniles are also being cited in connection with the incident, one for disorderly conduct and the other for harassment, according to police reports.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

