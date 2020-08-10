Carlisle police chief: Murders of two women "senseless"

Police returned to Lyons home at 11:16 p.m. July 30, this time for a reported cardiac arrest.

There, they found Lyons on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Very quickly, the police were able to determine in this case, because of a gunshot wound to the head, that it was not a cardiac arrest that put her in the state she was in," McCormack said.

Lyons was alive when police arrived, but died at Hershey Medical center on July 31, McCormack said.

"There was a third death here as Miss Lyons was six weeks' pregnant at the time of her death," he said.

Two women, one of whom was Anderson's mother, said that Anderson had come to them and told them to get his child from Lyons' home, but didn't tell them why, according to the affidavit. When they arrived to pick up the child, they found the mortally wounded Lyons.

Police found a firearm projectile and a bullet casing at the scene, but no sign of Lyons' cellphone, which was later found near where Anderson's mother had been when he went to ask her to go get his son.