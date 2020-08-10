Carlisle police chief: Murders of two women "senseless"

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said during a Monday afternoon news conference that there were a number of reasons Sydney Parmelee and Kaylee Lyons were murdered.
"To be honest with you, [the murders] both seem senseless to me," he said.
Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the deaths of Parmelee, 23, and Lyons, 23, both of Carlisle.
Anderson is being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail.
"No bail is set in this case. In Pennsylvania, with the charges of first degree murder, he is not eligible for any bail and he is currently still in the Cumberland County Prison," said Sean McCormack, Cumberland County chief assistant district attorney.
McCormack said a decision on pursuing the death penalty will be made after the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck.
"We have to take care of the preliminary hearing and then we see where we are," he said.
Domestic violence
"To the Lyons and Parmelee family, please accept our deepest condolences from all members of the Carlisle Police Department and the Carlisle community at large," Landis said at the Monday press conference.
He urged people to remember the two women at the heart of the case against Anderson.
"It's about these two young women," he said, gesturing to a large photo of Lyons and Parmelee. "This is what this is about. Miss Parmelee and Miss Lyons."
Their deaths stem from what Landis said appeared to be domestic violence.
The investigation began around 4:42 p.m. July 5, according to the affidavit of probable cause, when Carlisle police responded to the East Louther Street home of Lyons and her 14-month-old son for a reported suicide.
There, they found Parmelee on a couch in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head. A firearm and a bullet casing were found nearby.
McCormack said he could not comment on what Parmelee was doing at Lyons' residence when she was killed.
Anderson came to the home shortly after police arrived and told police he and Parmelee were in a relationship and had two children together, but that they were going through a separation.
Anderson said Parmelee followed him to the Lyons' home. Lyons was at work at the time of the incident, but the son Lyons had with Anderson was there.
Parmelee and Anderson got into an argument, and Anderson said he went out back to smoke a cigarette, according to the affidavit. He told police he heard a gunshot and went back in to find Parmelee's body.
Anderson said he grabbed his son, who had been sitting next to Parmelee on the couch, and left the scene, running to his mother's house to tell her to call 911.
No suicide
"The fact that it was reported as a suicide became a critical fact that we had to deal with as this investigation began," McCormack said.
Several factors indicated Parmelee did not commit suicide, according to police.
Anderson offered conflicting statements to responding officers and Cumberland County Children and Youth Services, police said. Parmelee's new cellphone and wallet were missing from the scene and police said a review of data from her cellphone messages shows no evidence that she wanted to commit suicide.
Police also said no marks that would be consistent with suicide were found on her body during the autopsy.
To make a determination as to suicide or homicide, additional tests had to be done. Those tests were completed this weekend, McCormack said.
Return to the scene
Police returned to Lyons home at 11:16 p.m. July 30, this time for a reported cardiac arrest.
There, they found Lyons on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.
"Very quickly, the police were able to determine in this case, because of a gunshot wound to the head, that it was not a cardiac arrest that put her in the state she was in," McCormack said.
Lyons was alive when police arrived, but died at Hershey Medical center on July 31, McCormack said.
"There was a third death here as Miss Lyons was six weeks' pregnant at the time of her death," he said.
Two women, one of whom was Anderson's mother, said that Anderson had come to them and told them to get his child from Lyons' home, but didn't tell them why, according to the affidavit. When they arrived to pick up the child, they found the mortally wounded Lyons.
Police found a firearm projectile and a bullet casing at the scene, but no sign of Lyons' cellphone, which was later found near where Anderson's mother had been when he went to ask her to go get his son.
According to the affidavit, a witness told police Anderson went to a home in Harrisburg after the shooting, picking up a change of clothes and Clorox. The witness said Anderson had a firearm in his possession and asked for ammunition.
Anderson also told the witness that he didn't want anyone to know he had been there and asked questions about being tracked, the affidavit said.
Police took Anderson into custody in Carlisle July 31 while driving Lyons' car.
According to court records, Anderson was taken to Cumberland County Prison and charged that day with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was denied bail because he was "considered to be a high danger to [the] community," the docket sheet reads.
While in prison on July 31, police said Anderson "made an excited utterance" to a corrections officer that he had killed both women.
According to the affidavit, he made similar statements during an interview with police.
The first statement, McCormack said, was "I killed Sydney."
McCormack said the second statement was, "I killed Kaylee also."
Police said Anderson also confessed to getting clothes from the Harrisburg home so that he wouldn't be caught by police and that he discarded the firearm.
During the interview, Anderson told police that he had killed Parmelee because he thought she had cheated on him. Police later determined that the gun used in her shooting had been reported stolen in Boiling Springs.
He also told police that he killed Lyons because he thought she was planning to turn him in for Parmelee's murder. Police also determined that Anderson killed Lyons with a gun he had stolen from Lyons herself.
Police also said that he was not allowed to possess a firearm because of a 2017 felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.