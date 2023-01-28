Carlisle police chief, mayor issue statements on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Carlisle Borough Mayor Sean Shultz and Carlisle Borough Police Department Chief Taro Landis issued statements Saturday regarding the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis earlier this month.

Video released this week showed police holding down and beating Nichols for three minutes with their fists, boots and batons.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death, which came three days after his arrest on Jan. 7. They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Shultz and Landis issued joint statements Saturday on the Carlisle Borough website and through Twitter:

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Tyre Nichols. The disgraceful, brutal murder of Mr. Nichols at the hands of the former Memphis, Tennessee police officers tarnishes the badge and trusting bonds that all law enforcement has sworn to uphold throughout our communities and nation.

"We acknowledge that emotions are high and that people are rightfully angry. The Carlisle Police Department will protect the lives, property and rights of all people through service, integrity, courage and partnership with our community. We stand united with the citizens of the Borough of Carlisle for justice accountability, transparency, and respect."

— Carlisle Borough Police Department Chief Taro Landis

"Our hearts also go out to all people of color throughout America and Carlisle who hold their sons and daughters a little more tightly each time such atrocious acts are committed. There must be justice for Mr. Nichols, and there must be equal justice throughout our nation.

We live in a country founded on ideals of equality, justice, and freedom, none of which are truly achievable when power is so excessively abused as it was by the five Memphis officers now charged with murder. We can and should expect that the officers will be met with the fullest consequences of justice under law.

All police officers in Memphis, just like the officers of the Carlisle Police Department, bind themselves to the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, committing to an unswerving acknowledgment that their badges are a symbol of public faith that they hold only so long as they uphold the public trust. The five officers in Memphis failed that pledge horrendously, and Tyre Nichols, a father described as a 'beautiful soul,' was the victim of their terrible violation of the public trust.

Mr. Nichols death, sadly once again, is a reminder both of the grossly disproportionate deaths of our Black and Brown brothers and sisters in America as a result of excessive use of force by police and of our responsibility here in Carlisle to rededicate ourselves each and every day to pursue the highest principles of public trust placed in our police department. We will continue to pursue those ideals through policy and practice, through the consistent training we demand of our officers and they demand of themselves, and through transparency in accountability throughout our police department. This is expected under our Constitution and by the oath to which each of our officers has sworn themselves.

May justice be done for Tyre Nichols."

— Carlisle Borough Mayor Sean Shultz