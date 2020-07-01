Carlisle pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Ritner Highway early Saturday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carlisle man died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle as he walked along Ritner Highway.

State Police at Carlisle said in a news release that David McCall, 20, died when he was hit by a dump truck as he was walked with another man "in the roadway" on Ritner Highway near its intersection with Log Cabin Road in Penn Township around 2 a.m.

Police said the driver of the dump truck, whom they did not identify, traveled south on Ritner Highway when he thought he hit a deer. He continued driving, but later stopped. Upon examining his truck, he realized he had hit "something other than a deer," police said.

Police said the driver is cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.