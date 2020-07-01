You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Ritner Highway early Saturday morning
Carlisle pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Ritner Highway early Saturday morning

A Carlisle man died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle as he walked along Ritner Highway.

State Police at Carlisle said in a news release that David McCall, 20, died when he was hit by a dump truck as he was walked with another man "in the roadway" on Ritner Highway near its intersection with Log Cabin Road in Penn Township around 2 a.m.

Police said the driver of the dump truck, whom they did not identify, traveled south on Ritner Highway when he thought he hit a deer. He continued driving, but later stopped. Upon examining his truck, he realized he had hit "something other than a deer," police said.

Police said the driver is cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.

