Carlisle motorcyclist killed in Monday crash in Franklin County
Carlisle motorcyclist killed in Monday crash in Franklin County

A Carlisle man was killed and a woman flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash that involved their motorcycle on Monday in Franklin County.

State Police at Chambersburg said John Cook, 54, was killed in the crash, and Pamela Cook, 53, of Carlisle, was flown to York Hospital.

The crash occurred at 11:54 a.m. Monday on Anthony Highway at its intersection with Saint Anne's Drive in Guilford Township, according to police.

Police said Nancy Gray, 81, of Fayetteville, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata south on Anthony Highway when she began to turn left onto Saint Anne's Drive, in front of a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Guide operated by John Cook.

Police said her vehicle struck the motorcycle before traveling onto Saint Anne's Drive and striking a 2019 Kia Soul driven by Jeremy Warrenfeltz, 21, of Brunswick, Maryland.

John Cook was killed in the crash, and police said Pamela Cook suffered suspected serious injuries. Police said both were wearing motorcycle helmets at the time of the crash.

Gray suffered injuries, but she was not transported to the hospital, and her passenger was uninjured. Both her vehicle and the motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

Warrenfeltz and his passengers were not injured, and he was able to drive from the scene.

