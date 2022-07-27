Carlisle man to serve 25 to 50 years in prison for child luring charges

A Carlisle man will spend 25 to 50 years in prison for 2020 child luring charges, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Yahbrii Greer, 37, was sentenced by Court of Common Pleas Judge Jessica Brewbaker Tuesday following a Cumberland County jury's March conviction of 10 counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle.

The DA's office said Greer approached groups of children in the Carlisle Borough in February of 2020 and offered 10 different minors money to get the children into his vehicle.

During sentencing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole Vito provided evidence that Greer had previously been convicted of a sexual offense in York County. This triggered a mandatory 25 year sentence for a second strike, the DA's office said.

Greer must also register as a sex offender on Megan's Law for 15 years following his release from prison.

Vito prosecuted the case from start to finish and the District Attorney's office extended thanks to Nina Klinger, the Carlisle Borough Police Department and Victim Services, as well as Det. Sgt.Kyle Hower of the York City Police Department for their assistance with the case.