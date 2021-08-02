Carlisle man sentenced to life in prison for June 2018 murder

A Carlisle man was sentenced to life in prison last week after a jury found him guilty of murder and other charges related to a 2018 drive-by shooting.

Craig Hines Jr., 21, was found guilty on one count each of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, murder of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person.

In addition to the life sentence on the criminal homicide charge, Hines was sentenced to three to six years in prison on the person not to possess a firearm charge, two to four years on the firearms not to be carried without a license charge and one to two years on the recklessly endangering another person charge.

Those sentences are to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Carlisle Police said Hines opened fire on Michael Burch, 23, around 3:45 p.m. June 21, 2018, while Burch was walking along the first block of East Penn Street in Carlisle with another man. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tammie Gitt

