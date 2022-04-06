Carlisle man sentenced to 18 months in prison for COVID-relief fraud

A Carlisle man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for engaging in illegal monetary transactions involving $467,200 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Keith McConnell, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner Tuesday. The court said McConnell perpetrated a wire fraud and money laundering scheme with relief funds that were guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, McConnell submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications and forged documents on behalf of his Carlisle-area trucking company, KB Transportation LLC. In both 2019 and 2020, KB Transportation LLC was not in business, had no employees and had no payroll expenses. On June 5, 2020, however, McConnell falsely certified that KB Transportation LLC employed 26 employees and had monthly payroll expenses totaling $124,800. As a result of the fraud, McConnell received $312,000 in PPP loan proceeds.

Within weeks, McConnell spent the PPP funds on unauthorized expenditures including the purchase of a residential property, two personal vehicles, cash withdrawals and stock market investments. On Jan. 20, 2021, McConnell used KB Transportation LLC to apply for a second PPP loan in the amount of $155,200, and again submitted false and fraudulent loan applications and documents. The second PPP loan was never disbursed.

In addition to the 18-month prison sentence, the court ordered McConnell to serve three years of supervised release following incarceration, and to pay $312,200 in restitution for disbursement to the victims of his crimes. To date, McConnell has paid back $237,515.50 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRSCI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke prosecuted the case.

McConnell's wife, Christina, was sentenced to two years of probation in March, including four months of home confinement, for engaging in illegal monetary transactions involving $232,300 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Christina McConnell knowingly used “criminally derived” PPP loan proceeds to purchase personal-use vehicles and residential property in June and July 2020.

The court ordered her to pay $232,200 in restitution, and she paid the full amount prior to sentencing.

