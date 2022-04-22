Carlisle man sentenced to 161 months in prison, 5 years supervised release for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

A Carlisle man has been sentenced to 161 months' imprisonment that will be followed by five years of supervised release for the distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Sheldon Tee Brooks, 58, previously pled guilty for the possession of more than 12 grams of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was also found to be in possession of a short-barreled shotgun in Cumberland County between Oct. and Nov. of 2019. of which the serial number had been obliterated in furtherance of drug trafficking, United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby, was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police, a news release said. The release said it came as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, an evidence-based program proven to reduce violent crime, the release said. Through PSN, stakeholders unite to identify and address the most pressing violent crime problems in their communities. The strategy focuses on enforcement efforts and partners with prevention and reentry programs.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.