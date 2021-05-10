Carlisle man killed in Perry County crash Friday

A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.

Police said Peter Samuels, 44, of Carlisle, was driving a 2018 Audi A5 at a high rate of speed south in the 700 block of Montour Road in Tyrone Township at 3:13 p.m. Friday, passing two vehicles in a no-passing zone while approaching a crest in the road.

Police said the crash occurred when Samuels re-entered the right lane of travel but lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Samuels was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.