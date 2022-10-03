Carlisle man killed in Monroe Township crash

State Police at Carlisle reported Saturday that a Carlisle man was killed in a Monroe Township crash on Sept. 23.

Police said Brady Couch, 24, of Carlisle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center following the crash at West Lisburn Road at Old Stonehouse Road South at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 23.

Police said Couch had been driving a 1998 Nissan Altima on Old Stonehouse Road South when he entered the intersection and into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado, Benjamin Mauchamer, 28, of Mechanicsburg, attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unable to.

The Silverado struck the driver's side of the Altima and both vehicles came to a stop in the grass on the right side of West Lisburn Road, according to police.

No one in the Silverado was injured, but two passengers in Couch's vehicle, including a 14-year-old boy, suffered suspected minor injuries, though neither were transported to a hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.