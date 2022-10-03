 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlisle man killed in Monroe Township crash

  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Carlisle reported Saturday that a Carlisle man was killed in a Monroe Township crash on Sept. 23.

Police said Brady Couch, 24, of Carlisle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center following the crash at West Lisburn Road at Old Stonehouse Road South at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 23.

Police said Couch had been driving a 1998 Nissan Altima on Old Stonehouse Road South when he entered the intersection and into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado, Benjamin Mauchamer, 28, of Mechanicsburg, attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unable to.

The Silverado struck the driver's side of the Altima and both vehicles came to a stop in the grass on the right side of West Lisburn Road, according to police.

No one in the Silverado was injured, but two passengers in Couch's vehicle, including a 14-year-old boy, suffered suspected minor injuries, though neither were transported to a hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes a crash investigation where bystanders helped lift a vehicle off a pedestrian and car windows smashed in burglary in Lower Allen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Luxury spa in the sky suspends over the Italian Dolomites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News