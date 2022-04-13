Carlisle man found not guilty on murder charges in 2016 Adams County death

A Carlisle man who was arrested and charged last year in the 2016 death of a co-worker in Adams County was found guilty of only misdemeanor simple assault after a three-day jury trial, according to ABC27.

The news station reported that Carl Lybrand Jr. was found not guilty of murder in the first and third degrees as well as voluntary manslaughter in the death of Fred Ramos. Lybrand will be sentenced on May 19 and was released on unsecured bail after the trial.

The charges stem from an investigation into the 2016 death of Ramos, who worked with Lybrand at O'Malley Lumber Yard and were involved in an ongoing love triangle with a female employee at the same business.

The Adams County District Attorney reported at the time of the arrest in April 2021 that a lack of cooperative witnesses and lack of forensic evidence prevented them from making an arrest until five years later, but a grand jury had determined Lybrand should be arrested.

DA Brian Sinnett argued last year that the grand jury determined Lybrand had punched Ramos when he arrived to pick up the woman, and Ramos was later found barely alive after Lybrand instructed another employee to check up on him. Ramos died shortly after first responders arrived.

ABC27 reported that Lybrand's attorney, Susan Pickford, argued that Lybrand had indeed punched Ramos but did not kill him. She claimed surveillance video of Ramos and medical expert testimony indicates Ramos was already showing signs of illness and died of an aneurysm.