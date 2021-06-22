Carlisle man found guilty of murder in 2018 drive-by shooting

A Carlisle man has been found guilty of murder and other charges related to a 2018 drive-by shooting.

A jury on Friday found Craig Hines Jr., 21, guilty on one count each of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, murder of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person.

A notice of aggravating circumstances was filed by prosecutors in February 2019, which permits them to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors said Hines knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim during the shooting and that Hines had a history of felony convictions for violent behavior.

Now that the guilty verdict has been returned, the trial moves to the penalty phase in which the jury will decide whether or not Hines should be sentenced to death.

Carlisle Police said Hines opened fire on Michael Burch, 23, around 3:45 p.m. June 21, 2018, while Burch was walking along the first block of East Penn Street in Carlisle with another man. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hines has been held without bail in Cumberland County Prison since his arrest in August 2019.

