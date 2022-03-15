 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle man found dead after shooting investigation in West Pennsboro Sunday night

A Carlisle man was found dead after State Police at Carlisle responded to a residence in West Pennsboro Township for a reported shooting Sunday night.

State Police on Tuesday said Clarence Bernard Childs, 29, was found dead in a residence in the 2200 block of Newville Road after an investigation into a shooting in which another male was discovered with a gunshot wound about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they had responded to the scene and found the wounded victim who had a non-life-threatening injury. Initial reports indicated that a second man — later identified as Childs — was inside the residence and potentially armed.

Police said they established a perimeter around the residence and asked nearby residents to shelter in place. They later entered the residence, where they found Childs' body.

Police said the death investigation is ongoing and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

