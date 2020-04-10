You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle man dies in motorcycle crash Wednesday
Carlisle man dies in motorcycle crash Wednesday

A 76-year-old Carlisle man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

According to State Police at Carlisle, the man was riding a 1997 Honda Virago eastbound on Oppossum Lake Road when he under-compensated while negotiating a right curve. This caused him to cross into the westbound travel lane and off the road into a ditch and utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet or safety goggles.

State Police did not release the name of the victim.

Newville EMS and fire companies from West Pennsboro and Upper Frankford townships assisted at the scene.

