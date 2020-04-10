Carlisle man dies in motorcycle crash Wednesday

A 76-year-old Carlisle man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.
According to State Police at Carlisle, the man was riding a 1997 Honda Virago eastbound on Oppossum Lake Road when he under-compensated while negotiating a right curve. This caused him to cross into the westbound travel lane and off the road into a ditch and utility pole.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet or safety goggles.
State Police did not release the name of the victim.
Newville EMS and fire companies from West Pennsboro and Upper Frankford townships assisted at the scene.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.