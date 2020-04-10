Carlisle man dies in motorcycle crash Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 76-year-old Carlisle man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

According to State Police at Carlisle, the man was riding a 1997 Honda Virago eastbound on Oppossum Lake Road when he under-compensated while negotiating a right curve. This caused him to cross into the westbound travel lane and off the road into a ditch and utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet or safety goggles.

State Police did not release the name of the victim.

Newville EMS and fire companies from West Pennsboro and Upper Frankford townships assisted at the scene.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.