Carlisle man charged with theft related to promised home construction

A Carlisle man faces theft charges after the Cumberland County District Attorney's office said he collected funds meant for home construction but didn't use them as intended.

Timothy Hoffman, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of theft by required disposition and two counts of theft by deception in connection with allegations made between 2017 and 2019 involving his company, Hoffman Custom Contracting in Dickinson Township.

The DA's Criminal Investigation Division reported Friday that Hoffman's business specialized in building custom residential homes. During this period, Hoffman allegedly entered into contracts to build five homes in Dickinson, Middlesex and South Middleton townships. The DA's office said Hoffman took funds intended for work or building materials but never applied them as they were intended.

The DA's office said Hoffman also misled victims by convincing them to sign documents to obtain credit in their names. Seven of the 12 victims were older than 60 years old.

Hoffman was arrested and later released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.

