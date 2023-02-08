A Carlisle man faces charges after York County police say he connected with a student online and engaged in sexual activity with the student last week.

Brandon Allen Suchonick, 37, was charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, photographing a child in a sex act, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and unlawful restraint, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault, in connection with the incident in York County.

York County Regional Police reported that they were called to York County School of Technology on Feb. 1 for a report of a missing 14-year-old student. The school resource officer saw the student exiting the school bus and walking off of school property at the beginning of the day.

The missing student then was seen by a patrol officer at 2:40 p.m. walking on the sidewalk near the school, and the officer transported the student to school and reuniting her with her parents.

Police said the student reported meeting a man named Brandon through Snapchat and coordinated to meet near the school. Suchonick transported the student to his home where they engaged in sexual activity, he gave her a ring and a box, and he then drove the student back to a nearby location so the student could take the bus home at the end of the school day, according to police.

The girl also told police that she met Suchonick on two other occasions where she snuck out of her house to meet with him, and he took her to a hotel in York County for sexual activity, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also told police she sent nude photos of herself to the man, and that she received nude photos of him. According to the affidavit, the girl during the forensic interview reported that he also video recorded her during the sex acts.

Police were able to locate surveillance of the girl getting into Suchonick's vehicle and later confirmed his identity through payment records at the hotel from the two reported incidents in York County, according to the affidavit.

Police said they were able to corroborate the information through the investigation with Suchonick and arrested him and searched his residence.

Suchonick is in York County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.