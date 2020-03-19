Carlisle man charged with stalking, indecent exposure in Shippensburg

A Carlisle man is in prison after Shippensburg Police said he stalked multiple women over the course of three weeks and would expose himself or commit a lewd act in front of them.

Kenneth Grant, 22, was charged with three counts of stalking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime, two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of open lewdness and three summary counts each of harassment, disorderly conduct, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Grant was charged Wednesday for crimes stemming from the last three weeks. Police said Grant is alleged to have approached adult women throughout Shippensburg Borough, following them as they were walking, biking or otherwise outdoors.

On two occasions, police said Grant displayed his genitals and committed a lewd act in public.

Grant was taken into custody Wednesday on High Street in Shippensburg Township without incident. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.