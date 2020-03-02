Carlisle man charged with stalking in Upper Allen

A Carlisle man was charged with stalking after an early morning incident Monday in Upper Allen Township.

Upper Allen Township Police said they have charged Chad Gsell, 43, with misdemeanor stalking, possessing instruments of crime and loitering and prowling at night after an incident at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said they located a vehicle belonging to Gsell parked in close proximity to the alleged victim's residence, and police began to search the area with the help of a K9 from Silver Spring Township Police.

Gsell was found hiding nearby and taken into custody.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Gsell was found in possession of "multiple instruments of crime," though they did not specify what those were.

Gsell was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking, where he was arraigned. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, which he was unable to post. He remains in Cumberland County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin.