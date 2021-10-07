Carlisle man charged with homicide by vehicle in June fatal crash

A Carlisle man was arraigned on charges Thursday stemming from a June 2020 fatal crash in West Pennsboro Township.

Larry Wardell Hunt, 28, was charged with felony homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, DUI highest rate, DUI controlled substance and summary traffic offenses in relation to a June crash that killed his passenger, Mary Staggs, 25, of Newville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Carlisle previously reported that the driver - later identified as Hunt - was likely driving at a high-rate of speed in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at about 10:30 p.m. June 7 when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, crossed back and hit a utility pole on the shoulder of the road.

The crash ejected both Hunt and Staggs, and Staggs was pronounced dead at UPMC Carlisle. Hunt had been taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Police filed the charges against Hunt on Monday, and he was arraigned Thursday in front of Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick, who set bail at $150,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in front of Cohick.