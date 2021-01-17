Carlisle man charged with homicide by vehicle after fatal crash

A Carlisle man was charged last week with homicide by vehicle, stemming from a fatal crash in August.

John Patrick Mumper, 47, of Carlisle, was charged Friday with felony homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault, as well as summary traffic offenses, such as reckless driving, careless driving, speeding and improper movements, after a crash that occurred at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020.

Carlisle Police said the charges stem from a crash at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Noble Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said there were two vehicles involved in the crash, one belonging to Mumper, and another that involved two occupants that were trapped in the vehicle following the collision. Police said the front passenger had to be extricated from the crash, and that person later died due to the injuries suffered in the crash.

After accident reconstruction and investigation, police said they determined that Mumper, the driver of the striking vehicle, was driving with "gross negligence" and caused the crash.

Mumper was arraigned on Friday and posted $20,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.