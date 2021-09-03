Carlisle man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with 2020 overdose

A Carlisle man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the December 2020 death of a Shippensburg University student.

Angel Rodriguez-Leon, 21, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and involuntary manslaugter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams.

State Police at Carlisle said they responded to a call for an accidental drug overdose death on Dec. 19, 2020. It was later determined that the 21-year-old man died of a fentanyl overdose.

Police said pressed pills found at the scene looked like 30 mg Percocet pills, but chemical testing revealed them to be pressed fentanyl.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim intended to buy Percocet and that he bought the pills in Carlisle.

Multiple social media searches led police to Rodriguez-Leon, whom they said sold the fentanyl.

Rodriguez-Leon was arrested Aug. 28 and has posted $100,000 bail for his release.

