Carlisle man charged with attempted assault after 3-hour standoff in North Middleton Monday

A Carlisle man faces charges stemming from a 3-hour standoff in North Middleton Township Monday afternoon that closed a portion of Newville Road.

Luis I. Pedroso, 25, was charged with felony attempted aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of simple assault after the incident that started at 12:46 p.m. Monday.

North Middleton Township Police said they, along with Carlisle Police assistance, were called to the 1400 block of Newville Road for a report of a "suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they cleared the scene and began negotiations with Pedroso, who they say refused to drop the weapon during the standoff.

Police said the standoff ended when they deployed "less lethal force" to detain Pedroso who yelled and advanced on police negotiators with his knife raised. Police did not specify what the "less lethal force" was.

Pedroso was treated for his injuries at UPMC Carlisle and transported to Cumberland County Prison, where he remains on $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.