A Carlisle man was charged with arson after Middlesex Township Police said he started a fire at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike last week.

Roy Matthew Sampson, 57, was charged with felony arson, criminal mischief and risking catastrophe, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct after the incident on March 2.

Police said they were dispatched to the former Diamond Carlisle Motel for a report of a man starting a fire inside the motel. When police arrived, they found two vacant rooms actively on fire.

Officers spoke to a witness and soon later located Sampson walking through the parking lot of the motel, according to police.

Sampson was taken into custody, and Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth Beckley set bail at $100,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.