Carlisle man charged with aggravated assault in Tuesday stabbing

A Carlisle man faces aggravated assault charges after a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Floyd Lee Robinson, 47, was charged with felony aggravated assault extreme indifference and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor simple assault in connection with a stabbing at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of B Street.

Police said they were dispatched for an assault in progress and found a victim who was allegedly stabbed by Robinson. The victim was transported by EMS from the scene to a hospital and appears to be in stable condition, according to police.

Robinson was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday, where bail was set at $50,000 cash. Robinson remains in Cumberland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

