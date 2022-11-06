Carlisle man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing

A Carlisle man faces charges after a stabbing near a church early Thursday morning.

Samier Armhan Walker, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police reported that they were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park on East North Street at 1:02 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing incident. When they arrived, they were redirected to the rear lot of Carlisle Alliance Church where they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound to the back.

Police said an investigation indicated Walker attacked the man, and he was found at the scene and arrested. Police recovered a knife and other weapons nearby.

The male victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released, according to police.

Walker was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.