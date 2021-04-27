Carlisle man charged in 2016 Adams County homicide

A Carlisle man has been charged in a 2016 murder in Adams County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced Monday.
Carl Scott Lybrand Jr., 41, was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and remains in Adams County Prison after bail was denied due to it being a homicide case.
The charges stem from the May 12, 2016 murder of Fred Ramos. Prosecutors say the homicide was committed as a result of an ongoing love triangle involving Lybrand, Ramos and another employee at O'Malley Lumber in Tyrone Township, where the murder took place.
The DA's office said initial investigators were unable to make an arrest in the immediate aftermath of Ramos' death due to a lack of cooperative witnesses and a lack of forensic evidence, but after five years, a grand jury heard the case and determined that Lybrand should be arrested and charged.
"Quite simply, it is very possible that charges in this case may not have been filed if it were not for the assistance and cooperation of the Attorney General's office," Sinnett said. "It is great to see law enforcement agencies working in such a collaborative manner in the interests of justice and in an effort to hold those accountable who commit violent crimes such as this.
"Although charges have just been filed and there is much more work yet to be done, we certainly believe that we have the person responsible for killing Fred Ramos in custody, and he will face justice," Sinnett added.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 12 in Adams County.
Murder
According to the grand jury report, Lybrand was a supervisor at O'Malley Lumber in May 2016 — a position he retained as of the grand jury's report last week — and was living with a female co-worker with whom he had still resided as of last week. The grand jury said the same woman was engaged with a sexual relationship with Ramos allegedly for the purpose of getting controlled substances, including Percocet pills from him.
Lybrand reportedly took issue with both the relationship and the drug use, and had previously threatened Ramos and physically assaulted him, according to the grand jury.
The day that Ramos was killed, the report alleges that Lybrand made a threatening call to Ramos, who shared these threats with numerous other individuals, including the female co-worker. Despite learning of Lybrand's threat to Ramos to end his relationship with her, the woman texted Ramos saying she was experiencing transportation issues and needed him to pick her up that evening at O'Malley Lumber, according to the report.
Lybrand, the woman and three others were working at O'Malley Lumber that night when Ramos arrived, and two of the other workers testified that Lybrand was "acting strangely that evening," watching and/or pacing in front of the main door that led to the parking lot, where Ramos' body would later be found in his car, the report said.
Around the time Ramos would have arrived, co-workers reported seeing Lybrand drive a forklift out of the building with scrap wood materials, presumably to dump outside, according to the report. Lybrand, however, did not return for about 15 to 20 minutes and he returned without the forklift, the report said.
There was no operational surveillance in the parking lot, but the report said Lybrand is believed to have approached Ramos in his car, struck him in the area behind his left earlobe and returned to the lumber plant.
A co-worker testified Lybrand was in a panic when he returned, admitting that he had knocked out Ramos and instructing the other man to check on him. The co-worker found Ramos, believed he was dead, and returned to the plant to tell Lybrand to call 911. There he heard the woman accuse Lybrand of murder, and Lybrand respond "I did it for you, babe," according to the report.
Lybrand called 911, and first responders found Ramos barely alive, but he died quickly thereafter, according to the report.
When police arrived, Lybrand denied any involvement in Ramos' death aside from finding his body, though two male co-workers reported what the other co-worker had heard Lybrand tell him.
The report does not indicate what the woman told law enforcement during the investigation.
