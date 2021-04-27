Carlisle man charged in 2016 Adams County homicide

Lybrand, the woman and three others were working at O'Malley Lumber that night when Ramos arrived, and two of the other workers testified that Lybrand was "acting strangely that evening," watching and/or pacing in front of the main door that led to the parking lot, where Ramos' body would later be found in his car, the report said.

Around the time Ramos would have arrived, co-workers reported seeing Lybrand drive a forklift out of the building with scrap wood materials, presumably to dump outside, according to the report. Lybrand, however, did not return for about 15 to 20 minutes and he returned without the forklift, the report said.

There was no operational surveillance in the parking lot, but the report said Lybrand is believed to have approached Ramos in his car, struck him in the area behind his left earlobe and returned to the lumber plant.

A co-worker testified Lybrand was in a panic when he returned, admitting that he had knocked out Ramos and instructing the other man to check on him. The co-worker found Ramos, believed he was dead, and returned to the plant to tell Lybrand to call 911. There he heard the woman accuse Lybrand of murder, and Lybrand respond "I did it for you, babe," according to the report.