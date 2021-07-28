Carlisle man arrested on new charges in decades-old fight with Middlesex Township church

A 92-year-old Carlisle man faces new charges related to his decades-old fight with a Middlesex Township church.

Robert L. Bear was charged with two felony counts of institutional vandalism after an incident Friday in which Middlesex Township police found him stapling several copies of a manifesto to the doors and window covers of the church.

As of Wednesday morning, Bear was in Cumberland County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in front of Magisterial District Judge Paul M. Fegley.

It's been almost two years since Bear last faced charges related to his dispute with the Middlesex Reformed Mennonite Church. In that case, Middlesex Township Police caught him in the act of gluing more than 30 posters to the church’s walls in September 2019.

According to court documents, a felony charge of institutional vandalism and misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and desecration of historic lots and burial places were withdrawn following that incident. He was, however, found guilty of summary counts of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct in a non-jury trial by Judge Jessica Brewbaker with no further penalty imposed.