Carlisle man arrested in 2020 arsons again charged with arson

A Carlisle man who was arrested last year in a string of arson fires is again charged with arson after two Dumpster fires last week.

John Mark Petonyak II, 42, of Carlisle, was arrested Friday and charged with felony arson danger of death, arson endangering property, criminal attempted reckless burning and risking catastrophe, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with fires set on March 23.

Carlisle Police said officers and the fire department were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. March 23 to the 100 block of Noble Boulevard for two Dumpsters reportedly on fire. Police determined the fires were intentionally set and that both Dumpsters were in close proximity to buildings, with one being against an occupied apartment building.

Police reviewed video surveillance and identified Petonyak as a suspect. He was located and arrested on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are asking for business owners and residents in the immediate area to check surveillance cameras for additional footage. Petonyak had been wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray backpack and black sweatpants between 11 p.m. March 23 and 12:30 a.m. March 24.

Petonyak remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail, and preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.