Carlisle man arrested in 2020 arsons again charged with arson

A Carlisle man who was arrested last year in a string of arson fires is again charged with arson after two Dumpster fires last week.
John Mark Petonyak II, 42, of Carlisle, was arrested Friday and charged with felony arson danger of death, arson endangering property, criminal attempted reckless burning and risking catastrophe, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with fires set on March 23.
Carlisle Police said officers and the fire department were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. March 23 to the 100 block of Noble Boulevard for two Dumpsters reportedly on fire. Police determined the fires were intentionally set and that both Dumpsters were in close proximity to buildings, with one being against an occupied apartment building.
Police reviewed video surveillance and identified Petonyak as a suspect. He was located and arrested on Friday.
Police are asking for business owners and residents in the immediate area to check surveillance cameras for additional footage. Petonyak had been wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray backpack and black sweatpants between 11 p.m. March 23 and 12:30 a.m. March 24.
Petonyak remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail, and preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.
Petonyak had been arrested in January 2020 for setting multiple fires near buildings, including an incident in which he used an American flag for kindling in attempt to set on fire a vehicle owned by Hoffman Funeral Home.
In that case, Petonyak had pleaded guilty felony reckless burning and all other charges, including arson, had been dismissed. He was sentenced to serve 11 months and 15 days to 23 months in prison, and he was paroled. However, court documents show that a petition for revoking parole and issuing a bench warrant was filed on Feb. 5.