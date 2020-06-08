Carlisle man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Carlisle man faces charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Pennsylvania State Police at Carlisle said James Austin Metcalf, 22, was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, indecent assault and furnishing liquor to a minor.

Police said the sexual assaults occurred on multiple occasions in West Pennsboro Township in February 2019.

Metcalf was taken into custody Friday, arraigned and given $150,000 bail, which he posted and was later released, police said. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 18.