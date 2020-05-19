Carlisle man accused of raping woman, physically harming child in Mount Holly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Carlisle man faces charges of rape, simple assault and child endangerment out of Mount Holly Springs.

John Ryan Yurasits, 33, was charged with felony rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, as well as two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor simple assault and indecent assault following an investigation in Mount Holly Springs.

Mount Holly Springs Borough Police said they were alerted Monday to a child abuse referral from Cumberland County Children & Youth Services and responded to a residence in the borough to remove a woman and her three children to interview them.

During the investigation, police said Yurasits confessed to providing a 3-year-old with marijuana and taught her how to smoke from a pipe device because he said he thought it would help her with her autism.

Yurasits also admitted to physically harming the child on March 22, and police said he is also accused of raping the woman in the home three times this year.

The children are in the care of the woman and under supervision of Children & Youth.

Yurasits was arraigned Tuesday morning where bail was set at $100,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.