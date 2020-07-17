Carlisle man, accused of making 40 calls to 911 Tuesday, was awaiting trial on more than 100 similar calls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who was charged this week after making dozens of calls to the Cumberland County's 911 Communications Center in one day was awaiting trial on a similar charge stemming from more than 100 total calls to the center.

Carlisle police reported Wednesday that Jeffrey Girard, 58, placed more than 40 calls to the 911 center on July 14.

Of those calls, 17 were received on the 911 emergency line, but Girard did not report any emergencies during any of those calls.

In several of the calls Girard claimed to have information on a missing persons case that was determined to be false.

Girard was charged with 17 counts of communications with 911 systems and one count each of harassment by communication and false reports to law enforcement.

The new charges came as Girard awaited trial for two previous incidents, both occurring last fall.

Girard was charged with communications with 911 systems after police said he called the 911 center on Sept. 9, 2019. That call marked the 88th time Girard called the center that year.

“Girard did not report any emergency but rather just made comments, which included inflammatory language,” Carlisle Police said at the time of the incident.

A month later, Girard was charged with false reports and communications with 911 after calling the 911 emergency line, nonemergency county phone line and the Carlisle Police Department more than 50 times between 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019, and 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019. In those calls, police said he reported false information regarding suspects in a homicide.

