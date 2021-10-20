 Skip to main content
Carlisle

Carlisle-area fire companies knock down two fires within 12 hours of each other

Carlisle area fire companies tackled structure fires in South Middleton Township Tuesday night and in Carlisle borough Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a call at a storage unit facility on Petersburg Road near the Carlisle Airport. South Middleton Township emergency management coordinator Ron Hamilton said crews found a fire in one of the metal garagelike structures that ended up spreading to the others.

Crews were on the scene until just after 10 p.m. partly because first responders had to cut into each of the storage units to fight the first, Hamilton said.

That blaze is under investigation by the State Police fire marshal.

Fire companies responding to the scene included Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Citizens, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union and Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

Around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to the first block of North East Street in Carlisle for an apartment building fire with possible entrapment and fire showing from the building.

Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said all occupants were reported out of the building. A pet dog died in the fire and a cat had to be resuscitated by first responders.

"The nine residents will be under the care of the Red Cross for shelter," O'Donnell said.

Crews from Carlisle Barracks, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Citizens and North Middleton Township brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but the investigation and cleanup efforts kept North East Street closed for about 2½ hours. The fire also closed a portion of East High Street for more than an hour.

The fire is being investigated by the Carlisle Police Department.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

