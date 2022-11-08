Car crashes into Walnut Bottom Diner Tuesday

An SUV hopped the curb and crashed into the Walnut Bottom Diner in South Middleton Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police and local fire crews from Carlisle were on the scene.
No further information was available at press time.
